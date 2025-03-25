Speed up Koradi thermal power project work: CM Fadnavis

Advertisement



Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the officials concerned to expedite the work on the 2×660 MW capacity thermal power generation project at Koradi. The project should utilise supercritical technology and be commissioned at full capacity as soon as possible, he said.

Fadnavis issued the directions in a review meeting regarding the Koradi power project at the Committee Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. The Chief Minister chaired the meeting, which was attended by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur district; Atul Save, Non-Conventional Energy Minister; Meghna Bordikar, Minister of State, and senior officers.

Fadnavis said that the project should utilise coal from Western Coalfields Ltd and operate at maximum capacity with minimal pollution. He emphasised that the entire project must be environment-friendly. The electricity generated from this project shall be available at a lower cost. The use of treated wastewater in the project shall save water. He also directed the officials to set up another power plant near Garepalma for coal utilisation.

Dr Radhakrishnan B, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahagenco, briefed the Chief Minister on details of the project. He said that the Rs 14,337 crore project will use flue gas desulfurization (FGD) scrubber systems. He confirmed that the required land for the project is already available, and no further land acquisition will be needed.

Abha Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy); Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister; Lokesh Chandra, MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director; Dr Sanjeev Kumar, MSETCL Chairman and Managing Director, were present prominently.

