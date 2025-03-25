Senior IPS Officers from Washim and Amravati Choose SMHRC for Annual Health Checkup

Advertisement



Nagpur: Shalinitai Meghe Hospital and Research Centre (SMHRC) continues to set benchmarks in healthcare services as it becomes the preferred choice for senior officials. Navdeep Aggarwal (IPS), SP Washim, along with Shubham Kumar (IPS) and Prashant Dagale (IPS) from Amravati, recently underwent their annual mandatory health checkup at the hospital.

During their visit, the officers praised SMHRC’s state-of-the-art facilities, streamlined processes, and patient-centric approach. They commended the highly skilled medical team, courteous staff, and seamless service, highlighting their overall experience as highly satisfactory. Their feedback reinforces SMHRC’s reputation as a trusted healthcare destination for top government officials.

A special acknowledgment goes to Dr. Noorul Ameen and the administrative team for their exceptional coordination, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for visiting IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. Their efforts as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) played a crucial role in delivering a world-class healthcare experience.

With its unwavering commitment to excellence, SMHRC continues to lead the way in providing premium healthcare services to dignitaries and the general public alike. Kudos to Team SMHRC for upholding the highest standards in medical care!

