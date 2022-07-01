Special session of Maha Assembly on July 3, 4

Advertisement

A Special Session of Maharashtra Assembly is to be held on July 3 and 4. On July 2, the nomination for Speaker’s election will be filed. On July 3, election for Speaker will be held and on July 4, the Vote of Confidence will be taken.

The BJP has 106 MLAs and the Shinde camp has 50 legislators, including 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, which is clearly above the majority mark of 144. Besides this, BJP has also claimed the support of several independent MLAs.