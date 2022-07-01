Commercial LPG cylinder becomes cheaper by Rs 200

Advertisement
Nagpur: Bringing a huge relief to the consumers, the Oil Marketing Companies on Friday, July 1, announced to reduce the prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder. OMCs have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder by nearly Rs 200. It will come into effect from July 1.
In Nagpur, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost around Rs 2175.
A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2021 in Delhi. It was Rs 2219 earlier. The rate of LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs 182 in Kolkata. It has been slashed by Rs 190.50 in Mumbai, and reduced by Rs 187 in Chennai.
The price of commercial LPG cylinders was first reduced by Rs 135 on June 1.
