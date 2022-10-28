Special Metro services at 4 am for Chhath Parva in Nagpur

Nagpur: With couple of days to Chhat Mahaparva, celebrated by North Indians, on October 30 and 31, there has been a demand by Uttar Bharatiya to start the special services of Metro from Lokmanya Nagar, Hingna Road to Ambazari Lake at 4 am for the devotees.

The memorandum was handed over to Mahametro Managing Director Dr Brijesh Dixit under the guidance of Umakant Agnihotri, National President of Uttar Bhartiya Sabha. Dixit assured the office bearers of the sabha to provide Metro service at 4 am.

Chhath Puja 2022 History and Significance:

There are many legends associated with the origins of Chhath Puja, and some even find mention in Rig Veda texts. According to Hindu mythology, Draupadi and the Pandavas used to observe the Chhath Puja to regain their Kingdom and resolve their issues. Another legend says that Karna, who was Lord Surya and Kunti’s son, used to perform the Chhath Puja. He ruled over the Anga Desh, the modern-day Bhagalpur in Bihar, during the age of Mahabharata.

Devotees offer Argya and pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya during Chhath Puja to receive their blessings and for the prosperity and well-being of their kids and family members. While offering prayers to Lord Surya, devotees also chant mantras from the Rig Veda texts. It is also said that the sages of the Vedic era used to perform the Chhathh puja by exposing themselves to direct sunlight to gain energy from the sun’s rays.

