Nagpur Admin to impose Rs 1 lakh fine for dumping food in open

Nagpur: In a welcome step, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has all set to impose Rs 1 lakh fine if any hotel, restaurant, marriage hall or private organization throws leftover food in open public places. The civic body will also take action against the public if they are found littering food on roads.

The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of NMC had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owners of a marriage hall in Ram Nagar for throwing food on the road a few days ago. This action was not enough to control the nuisance as many other incidents of leftover food being littered on city roads continued to be reported.

The NMC administration has appealed to the public not to throw food on the road and instead make compost manure out of it. People can also give leftover food to garbage collection companies, the civic body said.

Citizens often mix the leftover food with regular garbage, which leads to trash emitted a foul smell. The garbage must be segregated. This practice has to stop for the benefit of the environment.

