Special health camp for kids conducted at Sunshine Foundation, Kadbi Chowk

Nagpur: In an attempt to touch every part and every cadre of society, Lodge Vivekananda No.367 yet again conducted a health camp, this time, on the auspicious day of Ramnavami.

The health camp was conducted at Sunshine Foundation with SWATHYAM HOSPITAL.

This time the primary focus was on kids. A team of 7 doctors and nurses and 9 volunteers from the foundation were present to streamline the process.

The kids were screened for height, weight and other routine issues like malnourishment, dental problems, skin issues and problems pertaining to adolescence. Kids were also taught about personal hygiene.

In a matter of five hours the organizers managed to screen a whooping 132 kids and adults.

The camp also included adults who were screened for Blood sugar, pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, weight and ECG. The issues in adults like joint pain, skin allergies and chest issues were addressed.

The organizers were fortunate to have the presence of many of their brethren for support. Not only did they help in streamlining the process but also helped with distribution of snacks to the kids. The snacks worth Rs.2800/-.for hospital team and others were provided by the lodge.

W.Bro. Aditya Varangaonkar who was present throughout the event had fun with kids. He helped manage the burst of kids. Other presenters were W.Bro.Rajeev Parkhi Bro. Sanjay Chaturvedi

