Dental camp for kids held at Kothari’s Dental Care in Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Lodge Vivekananda No. 367 has brothers who not only sympathise but also empathise with the pain of others. Such is their very own Bro.Dr. Vinay Kothari. When Dr. Vinay had joined the medical camp at Khaperkheda – he had assessed a few girls and offered to treat them absolutely free of cost. He kept his promise and treated the four girls who needed immediate assistance.

Patients:

1. Akshara – 10 yrs.

2. Nikita – 10 yrs.

3. Khushi – 11 yrs – special child.

4. Kavya – 10 years.

Akshara had multiple issues – milk teeth were still present and permanent teeth had come.

She underwent 7 teeth extractions, scaling and polishing. She was given analgesics to manage pain from the clinic itself.

Nikita had lots of plaque buildup and underwent scaling and polishing.

Khushi is a special child hence her treatment had to be done keeping in mind her condition. She underwent a GIC restoration , scaling and polishing. Her extractions will take place after 2 months.

Kavya also had a lot of plaque buildup. She underwent GIC restoration , scaling and polishing. Extractions for her will take place after 2 months.

All the girls were treated with yummy orange glucose and were given dental kits as a gift from Dr. Kothari.

Some acts cannot be materialized or monetized.

