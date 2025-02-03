Special bus service by NMC for India-England ODI on Feb 6

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has arranged a special bus service for cricket fans watching the India vs. England ODI match at VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, on February 6, 2025.

City buses will run from Panchsheel Square, Sitabuldi, to Jamtha Stadium, starting at 9:00 am and operating every 15 minutes until late at night. Regular ticket fares will apply.

Advance ticket booking:

Since mobile networks may be weak near the stadium, spectators can book bus tickets in advance through the ‘Chalo’ app on their phones. Tickets can be purchased a day before or on match day, and passengers can show their digital tickets to the conductor. A ticket counter will also be available near Jamtha T-Point for spot bookings.

Additional buses will be available from Sitabuldi to Wadi, Koradi, Katol Naka, Kamptee, and Pardi at night based on demand.

NMC has set up a dedicated control room to monitor bus services. For any transport-related issues, spectators can contact:

Sachin Gadbail – 7709955055

Pravin Sarode – 9765978406

NMC urged cricket fans to use the city bus service to avoid traffic congestion and reach the stadium on time.