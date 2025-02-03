NMC’s School Sports Contest begins in city in style

Nagpur: In an effort to promote sports awareness and encourage athletic spirit among school students, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Education Department has organized a sports competition as part of the ‘Shikshanotsav’ initiative. The event, aimed at primary school students, was inaugurated on Monday at Chitnis Park by Central Nagpur MLA Praveen Datke.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were NMC Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal, international sportspersons Raju Gaikwad and Shubham Palkar, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Rathod, and Education Officer Sadhana Sayam.

Commending the NMC Education Department for organizing the sports event, MLA Datke recalled a time when municipal school sports competitions drew large crowds. Expressing his joy at the revival of this tradition, he assured financial assistance from his MLA fund to reopen closed schools in Central Nagpur. International footballer Raju Gaikwad and Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal also extended their best wishes to the participating students.

Grand opening ceremony

The event commenced with a torch relay at Chitnis Park, followed by a ceremonial tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Students from NMC’s Akanksha English Medium School escorted the chief guests to the stage, where all participants took a sports pledge. The event was anchored by teacher Madhu Parad.

Under the guidance of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal, the sports competitions are being held in two phases:

• February 3-4, 2025: Events for students from Grades 1 to 5 at Chitnis Park, Mahal.

• February 5-7, 2025: Events for students from Grades 6 to 8 and 9 to 11 at Yashwant Stadium, Dhantoli.



On Monday, nearly 795 students from municipal schools actively participated in various sports events.

• 50m race: 80 schools participated

• Book balance race: 58 schools

• Obstacle race: 54 schools

• Three-legged race: 29 schools

• Stick balance race: 25 schools

• Sack race: 56 schools

• Roller tank race: 48 schools

On February 4, a kabaddi tournament for boys and a langdi competition for girls have been scheduled.

From February 5 to 7, Yashwant Stadium will host sporting events for students from Grades 6 to 11, featuring:

• February 5: Tug-of-war (10-15 members per team), 100m sprint, shot put, discus throw, kho-kho

• February 6: Kabaddi, volleyball, langdi, cricket

• February 7: Football, carrom, chess

The Shikshanotsav grand finale and prize distribution ceremony will take place on February 10 at the Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium.

With enthusiastic participation and a strong focus on fostering a sporting culture, NMC’s ‘Shikshanotsav’ aims to inspire young athletes and revive the competitive spirit in schools.