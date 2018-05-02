Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Oct 13th, 2020

    Special Branch PSI commits suicide

    Nagpur: A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) attached to Special Branch of Nagpur rural police committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling pipe of swing at his home, Gittikhadan police said.

    The deceased was identified as Vijay Yadavrao Choudhary (57), a resident of Vastushilp Colony, Katol Road. According to police, Choudhary committed suicide between 5 am and 6 am of Monday. He hanged himself from a ceiling pipe of swing with a saree and ended his life, police said.

    However, the reason behind his extreme step could not be ascertained so far. A case of accidental death was registered by Gittikhadan police. Further investigation is on.



