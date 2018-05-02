    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 11th, 2021
    Soon, national sero survey to assess Covid spread

    The ICMR will start national-level sero surveys to assess the spread of COVID-19 and all states/UTs should also be encouraged to conduct them so that information from all geographies can be collected, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

    The ministry also said that the Covid situation in the country appears to be stabilising, but urged people to continue following the appropriate behaviour and social distancing norms. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct national sero surveys to assess the Covid spread and states/UTs should also conduct them to get all geographies’ information, it said.

    The ministry said almost 78 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted in India since the highest reported peak in daily cases on May 7.

    It also said that there has been 74 per cent decrease in weekly COVID-19 positivity rate since the highest such rate was reported between April 30-May 6 at 21.6 per cent. The Centre underlined that breaking the chain of transmission ensures lesser strain on the health infrastructure and better quality of care.

