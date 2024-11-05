Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ celebrates evolving relationships in a middle-class family

~ Sumeet Raghvan connects with audiences during his Nagpur visit sharing exciting insights about the show ~

Nagpur: Known for its commitment to meaningful and relatable stories, Sony SAB has made its mark as a destination for quality content and entertainment.

Among its stellar lineup of shows is Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey, which follows the daily struggles and triumphs of the Wagle family a typical middle class Indian family. With a mix of heartwarming and sensitive topics, Wagle Ki Duniya has spotlighted important conversations, such as women’s safety, mental health issues, cancer awareness, menstruation, and senior citizen safety, among others. Sumeet Raghvan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle recently visited Nagpur to interact with viewers and highlight the current focus of the show.

As Rajesh Wagle, Sumeet portrays a loving husband, a dutiful son, a helpful brother, and a fantastic father, effortlessly balancing the complexities of family life. Rajesh’s character values unity and strives to keep his family together. He is a guiding light and a constant support system for his kids, always supporting them and helping them find a way out of tricky situations.

Wagle Ki Duniya’s new #RishtonKaRestart storyline explores Sakhi and Atharva’s transition into pivotal stages of their lives, Sakhi joining a media college and Atharva starting junior college. As the children enter a new phase of their lives and gain independence, Rajesh and Vandana evolve their parenting approach, balancing traditional and modern values.

Sumeet Raghvan, who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya:

“I have been a part of Wagle Ki Duniya for the last three years and I feel incredibly proud to be part of this show, which has consistently brought meaningful stories to the forefront. Our aim has always been to highlight real issues that resonate with middle-class families, and it’s heartening to see the impact it has on our audience. As a Maharashtrian family, the love and support we have received from audiences in Nagpur has inspired us. We to hope to keep raising awareness about important topics such as women’s safety, mental health, and much more, all through the lens of a relatable family drama.”

Tune in to Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

