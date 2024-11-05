Nagpur Railway Station Faces Criticism for Poor Facilities as Bihar-Bound Passengers Prepare for Chhath Puja

Advertisement

Nagpur: Passengers heading to Bihar for Chhath Puja expressed dissatisfaction over inadequate facilities at Nagpur Railway Station, with the Nagpur Akhil Bihari Manch criticizing the lack of proper arrangements. Except for a single tent, the station premises reportedly had no other provisions for travelers.

Kaushal Pathak, the forum’s national president, stated that passengers were forced to sit in open spaces due to the lack of seating. He noted that while the railways promises to provide facilities each year for travelers heading to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, passengers continue to face challenges from Diwali to Chhath. The absence of direct trains from Nagpur to Patna or Darbhanga in Bihar forces 200-300 people to travel in compartments designed for only 72 seats.

Pathak added that since 2016, the Akhil Bihari Manch has submitted representations to local MPs, the Chief Minister, and the Railway Minister, but no action has been taken. He questioned, “Why is Bihar’s public treated like a stepmother’s child?”

