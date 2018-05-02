Sony launches digital voice recorder PCM-A10 for supreme sound and superior recording

Capture in superb High-Resolution Audio quality Adjustable microphones to suit a range of recording situations Enjoy jaw-dropping sound quality Small and lightweight design Optimum sound levels at the touch of a button Wireless playback through your BLUETOOTH® headphones or speakers Control recording, and adjust settings, with your BLUETOOTH® smartphone app

New Delhi: Sony India today announced a new addition to its voice recorder range with PCM-A10. In addition to the array of features, the PCM-A10 is a premium offering from Sony which provides high quality and reliable recording with superior voice clarity.

Capture in superb High-Resolution Audio quality

Enjoy every recording on PCM-A10 in High-Resolution Audio quality, whether it is practice time or performance time. High-Resolution Audio tracks are of far higher quality than MP3s and even CDs, letting you hear every breath, every drumbeat, every note so you always get the full listening experience as recorded in the studio. Record and play with absolute precision. Capture songs and sessions in better than CD sound quality and enjoy everything you’ve recorded in High-Resolution Audio.