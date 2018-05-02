Sonu Sood, Ajay Dhama distribute 5000 masks to Mumbaikars

India hailed Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and officially termed him as the ‘Migrant Messiah’ of the country during COVID-19 crisis. But not many know the wind beneath the actor’s wings. Often referred to as the backbone of the actor’s relentless efforts to handle the country’s worst migrant crisis so far, Bollywood film producer Ajay Dhama and Sood go back a long way. Their association began when the duo became friends while pursuing engineering in Nagpur.

Dhama, during COVID-19 crisis, has been taking care of the vast co-ordination, permissions required for interstate travel, distribution of food and water for the migrants and much more.

He has even helped a few drivers of Bollywood actors to get back to their hometowns. Dhama, who distributed over 5000 masks to people and the residents of a few societies in Shastri Nagar in Mumbai’s Andheri area, has produced films including Trishna, Tutak Tutak Tutiya and Rockin’ Meera.