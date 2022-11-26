Sonu Raju’s company Sqing came up with a unique chatroom voice app named Waka Voice.

Sqing has launched its new virtual hangout app named Waka voice. If you are one of those who want to build a strong network online then Waka Voice is the one for you.

The Waka Voice project strives to assist voice rooms and provides entertaining and original gifts. It offers a wide range of unique features and styles. The Waka Voice app is really easy to use. Users may quickly access its voice rooms where they can create groups, invite friends, and text chat with them. Users can connect quickly and without boundaries with their internet contacts through text messaging.

Sqing is a Kerala-based technology and SaaS-driven business that promotes the growth of your business. Sqing Solutions gives you the tools you need to market, expand, and grow your business to its fullest potential. Important components include web development, UI/UX design, marketing, and application development.

Sqing Solutions Private Limited was founded in 2021 by Sonu Raju. In just one year, the company has reached every milestone. Waka voice’s original concept was created by Sonu Raja. He was born and raised in Kothamangalam in a middle-class family with two brothers and parents. He earned a diploma in health from CMR University in Bangalore.

In voice rooms, users can organize groups, invite friends, and message each other directly. With this software, it’s possible to give gifts to close friends and family. To use all these amazing features, simply create a profile on the Waka voice app.

In addition to upgrading your accounts to VIP profiles, you can also purchase VIP tags, customized emojis, a follow button, the ability to share photographs in chat, and individuals who are more likely to be interested in your services.

