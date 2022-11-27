Video: Slab of foot overbridge collapses at Balharshah railway junction, 1 dead, 12 injured

Nagpur: In an unfortunate incident, a slab of foot overbridge fell at Balharshah Railway Junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Sunday, November 27, 2022, claiming one life and leaving 12 injured. The slab fell on the passengers walking beneath it on the railway platform. As per the reports, few passengers got critically injured after coming in contact with high-voltage overhead wires.

Passengers fell on the railway track when pre-cast slabs of a foot-over bridge collapsed.

Part of pre-cast slab of FOB at Balharshah, Nagpur fell down at around 5.10 pm on Sunday. Reports say passengers were crossing the track at the time of the collapse. The foot-over bridge connects platforms 1 and 2.

“A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train, when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet,” an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

