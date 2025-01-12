Sonam Wangchuk Visits Mankapur Sports Complex, Supports Save Nagpur’s Green Lungs Movement

Advertisement













Nagpur: Innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk recently visited the Mankapur Sports Complex, where 365 trees, including 60 heritage trees, are at risk of being cut down for upcoming hotel and infrastructure projects. These trees, which form an integral part of the city’s ecosystem, are not only crucial for the environment but also represent Nagpur’s living heritage.

Environmentalists from Nagpur invited Wangchuk on a tour of the city, emphasizing the pressing need to preserve its green cover. His visit has given a significant boost to the Save Nagpur’s Green Lungs Movement, reigniting public awareness and galvanizing citizens to unite in the fight against environmental degradation. Wangchuk’s support has sparked renewed hope in the community, inspiring them to actively participate in safeguarding the city’s natural resources.

