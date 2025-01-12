Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Inaugurated with Grandeur in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur – The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, successfully organized for the past six years, has kicked off its seventh edition in grand style. Central Minister and festival mentor Nitin Gadkari expressed his delight, stating that this event has become a remarkable example not only in Nagpur, Vidarbha, and Maharashtra but also across the nation. He credited the festival’s success to the enthusiastic participation of local athletes. “The athletes from our city are the true pillars of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav,” he remarked.

The seventh edition was inaugurated on Sunday, January 12, at Yashwant Stadium. Kangana Ranaut, Member of Parliament and renowned actress, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Nikhil Gadkari, international athlete Dev Chaudhary, and Sudhir Dive were also present on the dais.

A Platform for Emerging Talent

Minister Gadkari emphasized that during his tenure as Nagpur’s MP, developmental projects worth ₹1 lakh crore have been implemented. Alongside infrastructural progress, cultural and sports development has been prioritized. “The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav provides a platform for local athletes to showcase their talent, enabling them to achieve national and international acclaim. This year, we have introduced Vidarbha-level competitions based on last year’s feedback,” Gadkari shared.

The 20-day festival will feature 58 sports at 73 venues across the city, involving 2,900 teams, 6,000 officials, and over 80,000 athletes. A staggering 13,100 competitions will be held, with 12,317 medals and 762 trophies up for grabs. Winners will receive prizes totaling ₹1.5 crore. Gadkari urged citizens to attend in large numbers to enjoy the events and support the athletes.

Kangana Ranaut: An Inspiration for Other Cities

Kangana Ranaut lauded the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav as a source of inspiration for other cities. She encouraged the organization of such festivals in smaller towns to promote awareness about sports and fitness. Highlighting the importance of fitness, she noted that events like this motivate people to lead healthier lifestyles. She inaugurated the festival and administered the athlete’s oath.

Yoga and Lezim Performances Steal the Show

The inaugural event saw participation from over 10,000 athletes. Highlights included a musical yoga performance by Amit Yoga Group, based on the Ramayana, and a lezim act by students from Keshav Nagar School, showcasing the life of Ahilyabai Holkar.

International athlete Dev Chaudhary hoisted the festival flag, while athletes Neha Dhabale and Prachi Godbole lit the ceremonial torch. Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, festival secretary, delivered the opening remarks, shedding light on the event’s history and evolution. The ceremony was hosted by RJ Amod, with Dr. Padmakar Charnmode delivering the vote of thanks.

Marathon Highlights

The pre-inauguration marathon witnessed Rajan Yadav (PWS College) and Prajakta Godbole (Mavde Club) clinching first place in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. Rajan completed the 10 km race in 23:24 minutes, while Prajakta finished the 5 km run in 18:44 minutes.

Notable Results

– Men’s 10 km:

1. Rajan Yadav – 29:52 minutes

2. Saurav Tiwari – 29:57 minutes

3. Pranay Mahule – 30:09 minutes

– Women’s 5 km:

1. Prajakta Godbole – 18:44 minutes

2. Riya Dohatre – 19:00 minutes

3. Tejaswini Lamkane – 19:42 minutes

– Under-16 Boys 5 km:

1. Abhay Ingle – 18:25 minutes

2. Aditya Nageshwar – 18:42 minutes

3. Kapil Hatkar – 19:01 minutes

– Under-16 Girls 5 km:

1. Janhavi Bavane – 12:33 minutes

2. Eshwari Kalmeghe – 12:35 minutes

3. Himanshi Bavane – 12:42 minutes

Youngest and Oldest Athletes:

– Oldest: Sribad Bhurde (83 years), Dr. Devkarrao Bhoyar (79 years)

– Youngest: Saurabh Kurmelkar (4 years), Ayansh Karare (4 years)

Awards were presented by Nitin Gadkari and Kangana Ranaut, adding grandeur to the occasion.