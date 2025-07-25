Son, ambulance driver killed in crash while transporting father’s body in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a tragic turn of events, a teenager lost his life while transporting his deceased father’s body from Pune to West Bengal. The ambulance in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Nagpur in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of both the teenager and the driver.

The fatal accident occurred around 5.30 am on the Outer Ring Road near Pipla underpass, falling under the jurisdiction of the Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway. According to police, the ambulance (MH-04/G8373) was en route to Kholiya village in Nadia district of West Bengal, carrying the body of 40-year-old Kanhai Biswas, who had passed away in Pune.

As per the FIR lodged by Shekhar Pawar (35), a companion in the journey, the ambulance developed a mechanical issue near the Bharat Petroleum outlet. Pawar went in search of a mechanic, leaving driver Shivaji Bhambhurkar, a Pune resident, and the deceased’s son seated in the vehicle.

Tragically, while the ambulance was stationary and partially obscured in the darkness, an unidentified vehicle rammed into it from behind, causing it to topple nearly 25 feet onto a lower section of the road. Both the teenager Abir Biswas (14) and Bhambhurkar sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Hudkeshwar Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar said the driver, who was seated with the door open, was thrown out by the impact, while the others inside fell into the canal with the vehicle. Both victims were critically injured and rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A senior police officer overlooking the case said, “We have registered a case of negligent driving. Technically, if a vehicle breaks down, it should be moved to the service lane or at least parked properly on the side of the road. In this case, the ambulance broke down in the middle of the road and was left there without adequate precautions. Also, as of now, there is no concrete evidence to suggest rash driving. Therefore, we have not invoked hit-and-run charges and have proceeded with a case of negligent driving instead.”

However, further investigations will paint a clearer picture and necessary actions will be taken.”The force of the collision was so devastating that the ambulance veered off the road and plunged nearly 25 feet into a roadside canal.

Hudkeshwar police have registered a case under BNS Sections 106(1), 281, and Motor Vehicle Act Sections 184, 134, and 177 against the unidentified driver.