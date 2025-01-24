Soli merwan cama (SMC Music Company and KC Production Present)“Kya Main Galat” – A Promising Short Film Set to Shine at Cannes and Hotstar

SMC Music Company, a Pune, Maharashtra-based music and entertainment powerhouse, has teamed up with KC Production to bring audiences a thought-provoking short film titled “Kya Main Galat.” This collaborative effort promises to leave a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.

A Film Born in Punjab, Destined for the World

Marking its first production in Punjab, Kya Main Galat stands as a testament to SMC Music Company’s commitment to storytelling that transcends boundaries. Helmed by visionary producer Soli Merwan Cama, the short film delves into complex narratives that question societal norms and personal choices.

From Film Festivals to Streaming Platforms

The journey of Kya Main Galat is nothing short of remarkable. The film is making its international debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, showcasing its cinematic brilliance on a global platform. Following its festival success, the film will also be available to audiences on Disney+ Hotstar, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Independent Songs to Accompany the Release

Adding to the excitement, SMC Music Company will soon release a series of independent songs to complement the film. These tracks, rooted in the essence of Punjab, promise to be a musical treat for fans of regional and contemporary music alike.

A Milestone for Indian Entertainment

“Kya Main Galat” is more than just a short film—it’s a bold step forward for Indian cinema, blending regional storytelling with global appeal. With the backing of SMC Music Company and KC Production, the film is set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and powerful performances.

Stay tuned for the release of Kya Main Galat on Disney+ Hotstar and its international showcase at Cannes, as this short film carves a unique place in the world of cinema.