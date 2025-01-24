Nagpur Police to organise Tiger Run Marathon in city on Jan 25

Nagpur: With aims to curb cyber crime and drug menace, and improve Police-Public relations, Nagpur City Police Department is organising its Tiger Run Marathon that will be held on Saturday, January 25. Around 12,000 runners are set to take part in the sporting event.

“There is a massive rise in cyber crimes and use of drugs. We want to educate people through our Tiger Run Marathon on these topics. We also want to create a positive image of the police and seek an improvement in Police-Public relations. With these aims, we have come out to hold this marathon,” said Dr Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City, while interacting with the media during a press conference on Thursday.

“With big sporting tournaments like Khasdar Krida Mahotsav being conducted in Nagpur, we also want Nagpur to be identified as Sports City,” added Dr Singal, himself an endurance athlete. There will be 21 kms and 10 kms runs for men and women in two age groups of below 45 and above 45. There will also be 5 kms and 3 kms races to include people from all walks of life.

A huge amount of Rs 7.5 lakh will be distributed as prize money apart from T-shirts, medals and e-certificates. “We have received over 12,000 entries and that includes 12 international runners. Among the participants are about 8,000 students. Winner of the 21 kms race will get Rs 50,000 as cash prize while those finishing second and third will get Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively in both categories,” Dr Singal said. The run will start at 6 am from Police Line Takli. Parking facilities will be available at Gittikhadan ground.

The marathon event is being organised to honour the sacrifices of police officers and instil pride for the nation. DCP Traffic Archit Chandak, said, “The event will have a festive atmosphere, incorporating elements of a carnival. School children will be involved, performing in bands and musical acts along the route.”

Singal briefed the media on comprehensive medical support. “Around 12 ambulances will be available along the route and will be stationed at 3km intervals, including two equipped for cardiac emergencies. Medical staff, wearing easily recognisable T-shirts, will be present along the course to offer assistance to the runners,” said Singal.”

Additional CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil and DCP (Zone 1) Lohit Matani were also present on the occasion.