Solar consumers to bear the brunt of rising power tariffs in Maharashtra: AIREA Director Saket Suri

Nagpur: Even as the general public is already reeling under the burden of rising electricity tariffs, solar energy users are now set to face the heat as well. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed to buy surplus solar power generated by consumers at extremely low rates, while selling electricity at much higher prices when these consumers need it.

On this pressing issue, Nagpur Today spoke to Saket Suri, Director of the All India Renewable Energy Association (AIREA) to understand the implications.

Gold Rate Monday 24 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,600 /- Gold 22 KT 80,500 /- Silver / Kg 97,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Notably, MSEDCL faced sharp criticism from renewable energy experts over its Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) petition, submitted to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) last month. Experts argue that if MERC accepts MSEDCL’s proposals, it will significantly impact both solar power generators and general electricity consumers.

MSEDCL accused of covering up inefficiencies

The All India Renewable Energy Association (AIREA) has accused MSEDCL of misleading consumers to mask its inefficiencies. According to AIREA, other major power distribution companies—Adani, Ambani, and Tata Power—have all submitted MYT petitions projecting tariff reductions over the next five years. In contrast, MSEDCL, which already has higher tariffs compared to other discoms in Maharashtra and neighbouring states, is instead proposing further hikes, worsening the financial burden on consumers.

Renewable energy advocates argue that MSEDCL’s approach discourages solar adoption at a time when sustainable energy should be promoted. Many consumers who invested in solar power to reduce their dependence on conventional electricity are now questioning whether their investments will still be financially viable.

With the final decision resting with MERC, stakeholders are now keenly watching whether the regulatory body will intervene to protect consumers or allow MSEDCL’s controversial tariff proposals to pass.