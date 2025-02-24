CM Fadnavis Assures No Impact on Domestic Consumers in Solar Power Tariff Proposal

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has provided clarification regarding a proposal sent to the Electricity Regulatory Commission concerning solar energy usage. As per the proposal, consumers using solar-based electricity between 6 PM and 9 AM would be required to pay an additional charge.

Addressing concerns over the proposal, CM Fadnavis stated that domestic consumers and PM Surya Yojana beneficiaries would not be affected. He accused certain individuals of deliberately misleading the public on the matter.

Gold Rate Monday 24 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,600 /- Gold 22 KT 80,500 /- Silver / Kg 97,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Chief Minister made these remarks while attending an event at Vanamati, Nagpur, for the release of the 19th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. When questioned about the proposal, he clarified that the eight-hour rule would not apply to domestic electricity consumers or PM Surya Ghar Yojana users.

He further explained that household solar panels would not be impacted, but some industries requiring additional electricity would need to pay for the extra power usage. The proposal aims to regulate and optimize energy consumption for industries with higher power demands.

The clarification comes amid growing concerns regarding the financial burden on consumers, with CM Fadnavis assuring that there is no cause for worry for domestic users.