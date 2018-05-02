Socio-economic crisis should not lead to disturbance in law and order situation in city – Dipen Agrawal

Delegation of Chamber of Association of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) led by President, Dipen Agrawal met the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Nagpur Amitesh Kumar (IPS) and welcomed him with floral bouquet on behalf of business community of Nagpur.

Dipen Agrawal, welcoming Amitesh Kumar said that, people were little tensed when they heard that there is chances of transfer of police top brass, but when the news broke that the reigns of Nagpur police is given to you, they were stress relived and assured that the change in guard will not hamper the disaster management in city. Referring to broad day light robbery in Itwari, Dipen Agrawal said that due to ongoing pandemic the socio-economic structure of the city is disturbed and steps should be taken to maintain law and order situation in Nagpur. Agrawal welcoming the steps taken to marshal citizens to follow the Covid-19 prevention protocols to arrest the day by day increasing number of patients in Nagpur, requested him to ensure that humane touch is maintained by officers while policing citizens.

DilipThakaral, informed Amitesh Kumar that in the year 2005, the then Commissioner of Police had constituted a committee called “Police Mitra Committee” under Zone No. 3, the main market place of city. Regular meetings were convened by the police department and chaired by DCP, Zone-3. In the meeting, important and instant decisions to ensure safety were taken. The Committee reported directly Police Commissioner and on regular interval meet the then Commissioner of Police. Such committee is the need of the hour to strengthen the hands of police department in fight against corona virus, Thakaral added and request him to explore the option of re-constituting “Police Mitra Committee” in the interest of citizens and traders and for better implementation of department guidelines/instructions.

Commissioner of police, Amitesh Kumar accepting the welcome said that his priority is to control spread of Corona virus. He assured the trading community that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safety and security of traders and citizen. He also assured to call upon the trade representative to discuss their issues and decide future course of action.

Dhiraj Maloo on behalf of business community of Nagpur expressed gratitude towards CP, Amitesh Kumar (IPS) and assured him that during these trying times of crisis the traders and businessmen are committed to work in tandem with department for controlling the pandemic.

States a press release issued by Sanjay K. Agrawal, Vice President CAMIT Nagpur.