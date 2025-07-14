Society needs petitioners who hold Government accountable: Gadkari

The Union Minister said, 'it is necessary to take help of court for discipline in system'

Nagpur: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has stressed the need for filing court cases against the government to ensure discipline in public administration. A court order can get work done in a way that even the government can’t, said the senior BJP leader while speaking at the Late Prakash Deshpande Smriti Kushal Sangathak Puraskar ceremony in Nagpur.

“There should be some people in the society who file petitions against the government in the court. This disciplines the politicians. This is because even ministers in the government cannot do the work that a court order can do. Popular politics comes in the way of politicians and ministers,” he said.

Gadkari pointed out that those honoured as ‘Kushal Sangathak’, at the event, fought many such legal battles against the government.

The ‘Kushal Sangathaks’ filed many court cases against “wrong” government decisions in the education sector and even forced the government to withdraw their decisions on many instances, said the BJP leader known for revolutionising road networks in the country.

In his address, he said, If discipline is needed in the system, it is necessary to take the help of the court against the government. He also said that sometimes court orders can accomplish tasks that the government cannot.

The politics of wooing the public hinders leaders. Some people in society should file petitions in court against the government. This brings discipline among leaders and the system.

During this time, he also gave examples of several people who had filed applications against the government in some matters. He said that this is an essential thing to maintain discipline in administration.

Presence of aware and determined people in society is necessary. Gadkari praised the people honoured as skilled organisers on this occasion, saying that these people fought many legal battles against the government.

He said that the presence of such aware and determined people in society is necessary to expose the system’s mistakes and take steps in the public interest.

The Union Minister further said that these people were not just opposing, but were working in the public interest. These people held the government accountable through the courts and proved how important the role of aware citizens is in a democracy.

Many times it has happened that when people went to court, the government had to backtrack on some of its decisions.