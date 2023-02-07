Social media influencers mocking ‘drone ban order’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: The presumptuous use of drones has been a growing concern of law-enforcement agencies and aviation regulators. Owing to its unprecedented risks, even Joint Commissioner of Nagpur Police Aswati Dorje had issued an order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to ban the flying of drones above several vital establishments till March 31, 2023.

However, some so called influencers were found mocking the prevention order and filming the upcoming Y-shaped flyover connecting Ramjhula-Srimohini Complex-LIC Square. Notably, Y-shape flyover covers Nagpur Railway Station, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) — which received a bomb threat on Monday –, Sitabuldi Fort and other educational and health institutions.

Now the question arises, isn’t the video shot and uploaded by social media influencers posing unacceptable risks to these establishments? Will Nagpur Police initiate action against such an illegitimate course of action which might prove crucial to the Second Capital of the State?

So called social media influencers had uploaded the above video, which could also be used for recce.

It is pertinent to mention that the drones can be flown with the written permission of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Branch, and those violating the order can be booked under section 188 of IPC.

So when Nagpur Today took matter to DCP Special Branch Shweta Khedkar she said, “Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) gives the permission for flying the drones. As far as Nagpur Police are concerned, we’ve not received any written permission regarding the flying of drones,” she said.

Nagpur Police have not issued any sort of order permitting this video. Though,

