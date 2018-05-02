Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Mar 25th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Social distancing vital in fight against coronavirus: Bhagwat

    Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said social distancing is important in the battle against coronavirus, and asked the swayamsevaks to resolve to fight the pandemic and lead by example by following social discipline.

    Bhagwat addressed the swayamsevaks on the occasion of ”Varsh Pratipada”, or the Hindu New Year, by live streaming his speech on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh”s (RSS) website.

    He said this New Year, the entire world is facing a global crisis.

    “India is also fighting the global problem along with other countries. Hence, this is a day for swayamsevaks to make a resolution. Efforts are being made across the country to fight and defeat the coronavirus and we need to resolve to win this fight by working on it, keeping in mind our social responsibility,” he said.

    Following of rules by society is the main thing in this struggle. “Besides, medicines and other things will be helpful. But, the basic thing in this fight is social distancing, the success of which depends on how the society carries out its social responsibility,” Bhagwat said.

    The Sangh has always taught swayamsevaks to follow social discipline and “with we practising it, this will also have an impact on the society,” he said.

    Bhagwat said he is confident that the swayamsevaks will set an examplebefore the country in this fight against the global crisis.

    “We can continue with works of the Sangh by following the lockdown announced for next 21 days,” he said.

    Bhagwat also asked people to pray in their homes or buildings in small groups of about five to seven people. “We can pray with our family members,” he added.

    The RSS general secretary will from time-to-time give necessary instructions to the swayamsevaks which will be in line with the policy set up by the government, he said.

    “We all need to obey and follow the rules set up by the government. The swayamsevaks have already started working on the responsibilities assigned to them, like cooperating with the government, creating social awareness and providing relief necessities with the government”s permission,” he said.

    The Sangh may now need to expand the relief work across the country as and where needed while following rules and regulations, he added. PTI CLS GK GK

