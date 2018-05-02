Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Sep 7th, 2020

    Social Cause : DPS Lava kids tour Akshaya Patra

    Normally food fills the stomach, but if you give food to the needy then it will fill their Hearts too.
    DPS Lava Nagpur organised a virtual trip recently for Grade VI to AKSHAYA PATRA, a non-profit organisation in India that operates a school lunch programme. AKSHAYA PATRA means inexhaustible vessel, with stories woven around it in Hindu mythology; it means a never depleting supply of the food.

    Akshay Patra is a centralised kitchen in Nagpur that has the capacity to serve food to 5000 children. It satisfies the hunger of many children and supplies nutritious food to poor children, to children staying in juvenile homes and rehabilitation centres.

    During the COVID pandemic when children are not coming to school, this foundation distributes the raw food items to poor children at their homes.

    Children of DPS Lava could log in through the live stream to virtually visit Akshaya Patra.

    Mr. Prashant Bhagat, Manager Operations of Akshaya Patra, Nagpur introduced children to big machines and containers like potato peeling machines, sambar tank, rice choute, roti maker and many more. Children were delighted to see a roti maker that bakes 3000 rotis in one hour!

    He also told children various safety norms that are followed- from purchasing food items to cooking and then parcelling the food to various destinations by their own specially designed vans which are fitted with racks to avoid spilling and wastage of food during transportation.

    After the virtual tour of this amazing Mega Kitchen, children asked their queries to which Mr. Prashant Bhagat responded happily .

    This virtual trip was a very enriching and informative experience.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Former NMC boss Mundhe defeats Covid-19
    Former NMC boss Mundhe defeats Covid-19
    Social Cause : DPS Lava kids tour Akshaya Patra
    Social Cause : DPS Lava kids tour Akshaya Patra
    रॉमेट : सीएनजी किट लगवाए,पैसे बचाएं
    रॉमेट : सीएनजी किट लगवाए,पैसे बचाएं
    Woman killed, hubby injured as bike hit by pick up van in Hingna
    Woman killed, hubby injured as bike hit by pick up van in Hingna
    NMC razes down another house illegally built by Santosh Ambelar
    NMC razes down another house illegally built by Santosh Ambelar
    Covid-19: 24 घंटे में फिर मिले कोरोना के 90 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज, देश में कुल केस 42 लाख पार
    Covid-19: 24 घंटे में फिर मिले कोरोना के 90 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज, देश में कुल केस 42 लाख पार
    इंतज़ार समाप्त : 1.40 लाख भर्तियों के लिए रेलवे ने घोषित की परीक्षा की तारीख
    इंतज़ार समाप्त : 1.40 लाख भर्तियों के लिए रेलवे ने घोषित की परीक्षा की तारीख
    Corona Warriors की लापरवाही : पुरुष की बजाय परिजनों को सौंप दिया दूसरी महिला का शव
    Corona Warriors की लापरवाही : पुरुष की बजाय परिजनों को सौंप दिया दूसरी महिला का शव
    कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देख कलमना न्यू ग्रेन मार्किट सप्ताह में 3 दिन शुरू रहेगा
    कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देख कलमना न्यू ग्रेन मार्किट सप्ताह में 3 दिन शुरू रहेगा
    Video: Seconds before funeral, covid body goof up reported in Nagpur
    Video: Seconds before funeral, covid body goof up reported in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145