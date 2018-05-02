“…So how did Devendra Fadnavis nephew Tanmay Fadnavis get corona vaccinated? ” Congress ask

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis’ nephew Tanmay took the COVID-19 vaccine jab even though he isn’t eligible to be administered one, claimed Youth Congress leader Srivatsa on Monday.

“Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old? If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine? Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members? People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe,” the former Karnataka Congress Social Media Head tweeted.

Srivatsa added that Tanmay Fadnavis has “committed a crime” and “must be immediately arrested”. He requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to arrest him and “set an example”.

“Modiji, under what law are the families of BJP leaders getting vaccines when they are still below 45 years of age?” Srivatsa asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Srivatsa claimed that Tanmay has deleted his vaccination picture “but there is ample proof”.

Tanmay Fadnavis has deleted his second shot Vaccination picture. But there is ample proof. Requesting @OfficeofUT to arrest this guy and set an example. https://t.co/se2j9TFUYy — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 19, 2021

Many on social media wondered if Tanmay Fadnavis is a frontline worker to have received the dose before most people of his age. However, Srivatsa has claimed that he is an actor.

Tagging Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Srivatsa wrote, “Tanmay Fadnavis got Vaccinated even though he is an Actor and below 45 years! Is this NEPOTISM or not? Is Tanmay not part of BOLLYWOOD MAFIA? Will you meet Governor and Modiji to complain about Fadnavis?”

For the uninitiated, people above 45 years of age and frontline workers only were so far allowed to take the vaccine. However, the government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to take vaccine from May 1. The decision on a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



