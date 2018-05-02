Essential commodity shops to operate between 7 am to 11 am in Nagpur

Nagpur: With cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) skyrocketing in the Second Capital of the State, administration here has compelled to enforce new curb to contain the spread of virus borne disease. The orders will be in force from April 20 to 30, informs Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Monday.

The fresh notification issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) stated that now grocery shops and bakery will remain open from 7 am to 11 am. Retail fruit shops will remain open from 7 am to 11 am and 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The supply of vegetables to shops and vendors can operate from 7 am to 11 am only. Mutton, chicken, eggs shops, animal feed shops, optical shops, agriculture tools and seeds shops can operate from 7 am to 11 am.

Major changes in the new directions include parcel service of food through restaurants upto 11 pm. The dining facility remains closed as directed earlier. Attendance in government offices, semi-government offices to be 50 per cent. The condition is not applicable to those under Essential services. Private offices and establishments, however, will remain closed.

Click Here for Complete Restriction order Restrictions Order NMC 19April



