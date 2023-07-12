Snake Emerges from Scooter Headlight; Woman Saves Herself, Video Goes Viral

Nagpur: Snakes can appear unexpectedly during the monsoon season. They can be found anywhere, even in urban areas like Nagpur. A shocking incident occurred when a snake emerged from the headlight of a woman’s scooter. The video capturing the snake being removed from the scooter’s headlight has now gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in Nagpur, where Seema Dhulase, a woman working for a bank collection scheme, was on duty. On Tuesday (July 11), she went to a building in the Vathoda area of Nagpur for collection purposes. She parked her scooter in the building’s parking lot. After completing her work and returning to the scooter, she noticed a gap in the scooter’s headlight while taking it out. To her surprise, she saw a snake’s head peering through the gap. She immediately stopped the scooter and called snake rescuers.

Rescue Operation for the Snake

Snake rescuers arrived at the scene and carefully removed the snake from the headlight. It was confirmed that the snake was non-venomous. The snake rescuers provided this information. If the snake had emerged while the scooter was in motion, it could have led to a potential accident. However, the timely discovery prevented any mishap.

The video of the snake being removed from the scooter’s headlight has garnered significant attention on social media platforms.

