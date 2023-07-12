Air Ambulance Service to be Launched on Samruddhi Mahamarg; Major Decision by Shinde-Fadnavis Government

Nagpur/Mumbai: Since the inauguration of the Samruddhi Mahamarg from Nagpur to Mumbai, there have been frequent accidents on the highway. Nashik, Buldhana, Sindkhed Raja, and Jalna have witnessed numerous accidents. Just a few days ago, a horrific accident near Sindkhed Raja claimed the lives of 26 passengers. Following these incidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the state government has taken serious note. A significant decision has been made by the Shinde-Fadnavis government to initiate air ambulance services on the Prosperity Highway.

In case of accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg from Nagpur to Mumbai, immediate medical assistance will be made available to the injured through air ambulance services provided by the state government. The government has initiated talks with several helicopter companies for this purpose. Once the agreements are finalized with the helicopter companies, injured individuals involved in accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg will be swiftly transported to hospitals for treatment. Additionally, important and renowned hospitals in the state have also been approached by the government for collaboration. This offers a ray of hope to travelers on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, knowing that prompt medical assistance will be available.

Advertisement

Considering that there is no alternative route for commuters on the Samruddhi Mahamarg at various locations, diversion to local roads is not feasible after accidents occur. As a result, the accident sites on the highway often become fatal. In the case of the unfortunate bus accident in Buldhana, local assistance did not reach the accident site in time. Moreover, the absence of any designated break points on the highway adds to the frustration of drivers, who have to endure significant mental stress. These incidents prompted demands from opposing parties to address the issue of accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Subsequently, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has made a significant decision to introduce air ambulance services on the highway.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement