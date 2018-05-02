Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote

169 votes in support of coalition government

Uddhav Thackeray passes required number to prove majority. At the final headcount, it was 169 for Uddhav Thackeray.

This victory took place as the BJP staged a walk out alleging that the assembly session was unconstitutional. Devendra Fadnavis argued on four points:

>> Why was protem speaker changed?

>> Why national song was not played before the Assembly began?

>> BJP was informed at 1 am about the trust vote, hence not all BJP MLAs could be present.

>> Oath taken by ministers unconstitutional.

The 169 number is past the 145 mark that Uddhav needed to win the floor test.