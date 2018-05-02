Fadnavis questions legality of Maha session

As the floor test proceedings begin, Former CM Devendra Fadnavis says this session is against the rules. “On 26th there was national anthem. Which means session ended that day,” he said.

He adds, “If you have to bring in a new session you have to summon the Governor. A new session was been called without summoning the Governor. We were informed about the session at 1 am last night and they wanted that our MLAs should not reach the Assembly.”

BJP MLAs raise slogans of ‘Dadagiri Nahi Chalegi’ in assembly.