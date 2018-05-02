Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Nov 30th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Fadnavis questions legality of Maha session

As the floor test proceedings begin, Former CM Devendra Fadnavis says this session is against the rules. “On 26th there was national anthem. Which means session ended that day,” he said.

He adds, “If you have to bring in a new session you have to summon the Governor. A new session was been called without summoning the Governor. We were informed about the session at 1 am last night and they wanted that our MLAs should not reach the Assembly.”

BJP MLAs raise slogans of ‘Dadagiri Nahi Chalegi’ in assembly.

Happening Nagpur
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
Nagpur Crime News
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Maharashtra News
के डी के कॉन्व्हेंट टेकाडी येथे आनंद मेळावा साजरा
के डी के कॉन्व्हेंट टेकाडी येथे आनंद मेळावा साजरा
धुळ्यामध्ये भीषण अपघात; 7 जणांचा मृत्यू, 24 जण जखमी
धुळ्यामध्ये भीषण अपघात; 7 जणांचा मृत्यू, 24 जण जखमी
Hindi News
उद्धव सरकार ने पास किया फ्लोर टेस्ट, 169 विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन
उद्धव सरकार ने पास किया फ्लोर टेस्ट, 169 विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
Trending News
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Featured News
Trust vote: Raut claims support of over 170 MLAs
Trust vote: Raut claims support of over 170 MLAs
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Trending In Nagpur
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
महापरिनिर्वाण दिन के अवसर पर नागपुर से मुंबई के लिए 3 अनारक्षित विशेष ट्रेने
महापरिनिर्वाण दिन के अवसर पर नागपुर से मुंबई के लिए 3 अनारक्षित विशेष ट्रेने
Jyoti Amge gets police protection post theft at her house
Jyoti Amge gets police protection post theft at her house
Rs 8 lakh booty stolen from wedding at Rajwada Palace
Rs 8 lakh booty stolen from wedding at Rajwada Palace
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
अवैध शराब विक्रेता पर छापा
अवैध शराब विक्रेता पर छापा
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
‘हिट्स ऑफ उदीत नारायण सिझन – 2’ संगीतमय कार्यक्रम 1दिसम्बर रोजी
‘हिट्स ऑफ उदीत नारायण सिझन – 2’ संगीतमय कार्यक्रम 1दिसम्बर रोजी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145