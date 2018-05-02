Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State

Nagpur: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for Class 10 commenced on Tuesday, March 3, across Maharashtra. According to reports, over 17 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam.

According sources in Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the SSC exam, based on the new syllabus, would be organised across the nine divisions – Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur — between March 3 and 23.

A total of 1,765,000 students are expected to appear for the exam. The students should follow only official schedule of the examination that was published by the state board, sources said. Exams for Class 12 (HSC) began on February 18, 2020, and will conclude on March 18.

At various centres in Nagpur city, the students started arriving at their respective centres well before time of the paper. There will be all-language papers from March 3 to March 9 according to the preference of students. It will be followed by Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.

The first paper of Marathi was conducted between 11 am and 2 pm on Tuesday. A total of 1,87,797 students will appear at 692 centres in Nagpur division. State Board has deployed flying squads to avoid incidents of unfair means. Some squads are specially deployed at the centres considered as most sensitive ones.