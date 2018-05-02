Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State

    Nagpur: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for Class 10 commenced on Tuesday, March 3, across Maharashtra. According to reports, over 17 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam.

    According sources in Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the SSC exam, based on the new syllabus, would be organised across the nine divisions – Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur — between March 3 and 23.

    A total of 1,765,000 students are expected to appear for the exam. The students should follow only official schedule of the examination that was published by the state board, sources said. Exams for Class 12 (HSC) began on February 18, 2020, and will conclude on March 18.

    At various centres in Nagpur city, the students started arriving at their respective centres well before time of the paper. There will be all-language papers from March 3 to March 9 according to the preference of students. It will be followed by Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.

    The first paper of Marathi was conducted between 11 am and 2 pm on Tuesday. A total of 1,87,797 students will appear at 692 centres in Nagpur division. State Board has deployed flying squads to avoid incidents of unfair means. Some squads are specially deployed at the centres considered as most sensitive ones.

    Happening Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Nagpur Crime News
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Maharashtra News
    रामटेकात खडीगंमत,भजन व किर्तनाचे शानदार उदघाटन
    रामटेकात खडीगंमत,भजन व किर्तनाचे शानदार उदघाटन
    मनसर येथे प्लॅस्टिक मुक्त अभियान.
    मनसर येथे प्लॅस्टिक मुक्त अभियान.
    Hindi News
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    सरकार ने 25 से ज्यादा दवाइयों और फॉर्मूलेशंस के एक्सपोर्ट पर तत्काल लगाई पाबंदी
    सरकार ने 25 से ज्यादा दवाइयों और फॉर्मूलेशंस के एक्सपोर्ट पर तत्काल लगाई पाबंदी
    Trending News
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    Featured News
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    Trending In Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    भड़काऊ भाषण के आरोपी कपिल मिश्रा को Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, चौबीसो घंटे तैनात रहेंगे सुरक्षाकर्मी
    भड़काऊ भाषण के आरोपी कपिल मिश्रा को Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, चौबीसो घंटे तैनात रहेंगे सुरक्षाकर्मी
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni
    Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni
    कोरोना : चीन में चाव से खाते है पैंगोलिन का मांस, 24 हजार रुपये किलो है खाल की कीमत
    कोरोना : चीन में चाव से खाते है पैंगोलिन का मांस, 24 हजार रुपये किलो है खाल की कीमत
    RTE एडमिशन : 6797 सीटों के लिए 30,453 विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
    RTE एडमिशन : 6797 सीटों के लिए 30,453 विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan
    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145