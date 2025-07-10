SMHRC’s Surgical Expertise Shines in Complex Breast Cancer Treatment

Advertisement



In just three years, Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC) based in Wanadongri, Nagpur has grown from a 450-bed facility to a 1020-bedded multi-super speciality hospital, emerging as a beacon of affordable and accessible healthcare for the underserved populace of Central India. Driven by a mission to provide compassionate, quality medical care to all, SMHRC continues to expand its outreach with meaningful community-driven initiatives.

Recently, A 38-year-old female resident of Ballarpur was recently admitted to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre, Wanadongri, Nagpur, under the Department of Surgery led by Dr. Rajiv Sonarkar, Head of Department. The patient had a history of a lump in the left breast for the past two years, which had progressively increased in size. Initially, she sought homeopathic treatment for approximately one year, without any significant improvement.

Upon admission to SMHRC, the patient presented with a fungating mass in the left breast. A comprehensive diagnostic workup was promptly initiated, including MRI, CT scan, and a Trucut biopsy. The biopsy findings confirmed the presence of carcinoma of the breast. After multidisciplinary evaluation, the surgical team decided to proceed with a neoadjuvant approach to manage the condition optimally.

The treatment protocol included the administration of eight cycles of neoadjuvant chemotherapy. The patient’s response to chemotherapy was closely monitored, resulting in a significant reduction in the tumor size and improvement in the overall clinical condition. Following the completion of chemotherapy, the surgical team successfully performed a Modified Radical Mastectomy (MRM) without any intraoperative or postoperative complications with anaesthesia support under guidance of team led by Dr.Anjali Borkar- HOD, Anaesthesia.

Postoperatively, the patient showed stable recovery and was discharged in satisfactory condition. This case highlights the importance of early diagnosis and timely multidisciplinary management in improving outcomes for breast cancer patients. It also underscores the need for increased awareness about breast health and the limitations of relying solely on alternative forms of treatment for serious conditions like cancer.

Dr.Vasant Gawande- SMHRC CMS stated that the case was successfully managed by the Surgery Department team including Dr. Rajiv Sonarkar, Dr. Vandana Tomey, Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Dr. Danish Anees, Dr. Akshay, and Dr. Sanchita, who ensured thorough and compassionate care throughout the treatment course. The collaborative effort of the oncology, radiology, pathology, Anesthesiology and surgical teams at SMHRC reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing quality, evidence-based care to patients from all regions.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director of DMIHER(DU) Off Campus, stated that, “This case reflects our continued commitment to offering timely, comprehensive, and compassionate care to patients, regardless of where they come from. The successful management of this patient with advanced breast cancer is a testament to the expertise and coordination of our multidisciplinary team. It also reinforces the importance of early detection and awareness in preventing late-stage presentations. At SMHRC, we strive to bring quality cancer care closer to underserved regions, ensuring no patient is left behind.”