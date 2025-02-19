SMHRC Sets a New Benchmark in Pediatric Neurosurgery with Groundbreaking Tumor Removal

The 1020 bedded Shalinitai Meghe Hospital and Research Centre (SMHRC), Wanadongri, Nagpur, has achieved another landmark in its neurosurgery services by successfully managing a rare and challenging case of Craniopharyngioma in a 6-year-old boy. This remarkable achievement underscores the institute’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, multidisciplinary healthcare.

A 6 years young boy presented with complaints of headache, drowsiness, vomiting and was in a toxic state upon admission. He was admitted under the care of Dr. Paresh Korde, Neurosurgeon. Following a thorough evaluation, the patient was diagnosed with a huge Craniopharyngioma with obstructive hydrocephalus, requiring immediate surgical intervention. After counselling the parents and obtaining their consent, Dr. Korde planned the surgery in two stages. The intricate procedures were performed by Dr. Paresh Korde, with critical anesthesia support provided by Dr. Prachi Wankhade Korde, Neuroanesthetist, alongside a skilled OT nursing and paramedical team.

Dr. Paresh Korde detailed the two critical stages of the surgical approach and informed that, to relieve the obstructive hydrocephalus and stabilize the patient’s condition, a ventriculo-peritoneal (VP) shunt was successfully placed. This initial step significantly improved the patient’s general condition.

After a week of recovery, an endoscopic ventriculoscopic transventricular transforaminal excision of the tumor was performed, along with the placement of an Ommaya reservoir. This minimally invasive brain surgery, the first-of-its-kind at SMHRC, highlights the hospital’s expertise in advanced neuro endoscopic techniques. This high-end specialized surgery was carried out free of cost under the MJPJAY scheme.

Postoperative care was crucial, as the patient experienced complications, including cerebral salt wasting syndrome, and hormonal fluctuations. However, the hospital’s dedicated multidisciplinary team ensured a successful recovery. Pediatrics Department, led by Dr. C. Bokade, provided consistent pre- and post-operative monitoring and care. Dr. Pankaj Ferwani, Endocrinologist, effectively managed hormonal fluctuations. Dr. Prachi Wankhade Korde, Neuroanesthesiologist, ensured seamless perioperative care.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director of SMHRC, emphasized that this case exemplified the collaborative spirit and expertise of the hospital’s departments, including Surgery, Anesthesia, Pediatrics, and Endocrinology. The unwavering support from the nursing, paramedical, and administrative teams played a pivotal role in the success of this case.

Dr. Paresh Korde expressed gratitude to the hospital’s management led by Shri.Sagar Meghe for their guidance and encouragement throughout the case.

With this case, SMHRC has now successfully performed both endoscopic transnasal and ventriculoscopic neurosurgery along with endoscopic spine surgeries till date further cementing its position as a leader in advanced MINIMALLY INVASIVE /ENDOSCOPIC/KEYHOLE BRAIN AND SPINE neurosurgical care.

Dr.Vasant Gawande- SMHRC CMS added that this groundbreaking procedure is not just a milestone for SMHRC but also an inspiring example of how multidisciplinary management with a full time team of qualified specialists can achieve exceptional outcomes, even for the most fragile patients.