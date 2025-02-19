“Are You Putting Lives at Risk?” HC Grills Oil Companies Over Samruddhi Expressway Neglect

Nagpur: The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench came down heavily on government oil companies for failing to provide basic amenities like drinking water and toilets at fuel stations along the Samruddhi Expressway. In a scathing remark, the court asked officials, “Are you trying to take people’s lives?”

“Why Approve Fuel Stations Without Toilets?”

During the hearing, Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi grilled oil company officials, questioning why fuel stations were approved without ensuring essential facilities.

Gold Rate Tuesday 18 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,800 /- Gold 22 KT 79,800 /- Silver / Kg 96,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“A fuel station has underground tanks for thousands of liters of fuel, but can’t provide a toilet for travelers and women?” the bench asked.

Accusing oil companies of prioritizing profits over public welfare, the court stated, “You only care about business, not passengers’ safety.”

Court Warns: ₹10 Lakh Fine on Negligent Officials

The court has ordered senior officials of Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum to submit a detailed explanation. If they fail to provide a satisfactory response, the court warned that a ₹10 lakh fine will be deducted from the salaries of responsible officials.

“Where Are RTO Officers, Ambulances, and Fire Safety?”

The court also questioned the lack of:

– RTO officials at six toll plazas to check vehicle compliance, tire safety, and speed limits.

– Ambulances and first-aid kits for emergency situations.

– Fire safety measures at fuel stations.

“Who approved these fuel stations despite such major lapses? Are the officials uneducated?” the bench asked, directing them to reveal the names of those responsible.

“Why No Green Cover?” MSRDC Ordered to Submit Report

The court also raised concerns over the lack of tree plantation along the expressway, creating harsh environmental conditions. It has ordered the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to submit a detailed report on plantation efforts.

Next Hearing on March 3

The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 3, 2025, demanding strict accountability from the concerned officials.