Smart move: For keeping Nagpur clean, NMC again goes to ‘Mr Bin’

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had declared itself a bin-free city in 2009, appointing a private company Kanak Resources Management to collect and dispose of household garbage at Bhandewadi Dumping Yard.

However, the garbage disposal mechanism for commercial areas and marketplaces was ineffective, resulting in the installation of 1,200 twin bins in 2017. However, these bins were damaged, burnt, or stolen and failed to keep commercial areas clean.

Now, according to a report in a local English daily, to fix this issue, the NMC has started installing 2,800 bins, including 2,400 litter bins and 200 smart bins fitted with sensors, in commercial areas and marketplaces by spending Rs 2 crore. The smart bins, with a capacity of 1,100 litres each, will alert the civic personnel and garbage collectors immediately when fully filled and also have fire detectors to make them fireproof.

These GPS-equipped bins will be connected to a dashboard installed at the Smart City office in the NMC’s new administrative building. The civic body plans to ensure regular emptying of these bins and is also planning separate routes for door-to-door garbage lifting firms, the report said.

However, the report said that it may be a herculean task for the civic body to ensure that the smart bins are not damaged by vandals. The citizens also play a vital role in keeping the city clean. The NMC’s initiative to install bins in commercial areas and marketplaces is expected to improve the garbage disposal mechanism and keep the city clean.

According to an NSSCDCL official, the 200 pairs of smart bins, costing Rs 2 crore, the highest number — 40 — have been installed in the Dharampeth zone. These dustbins have also been installed in Hanuman Nagar, Dhantoli and Gandhibagh zones. These smart bins having 1,100 litre capacity each have been equipped with modern technology. Unlike ordinary dustbins, which can be seen overflowing in the absence of regular cleaning, the smart bins are fitted with sensors that alert civic personnel and garbage collectors immediately when fully filled.

Besides measuring the density of waste, these smart bins also have fire detectors to make it fireproof. These GPS-equipped bins will be connected with a dashboard installed at the Smart City office in NMC’s new administrative building.

