Nagpur’s Sejal in Under-16 Indian tennis team

Nagpur: Sejal Bhutada, a young and talented tennis player from Nagpur, has made it to the India team that will participate in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia Oceania Final Qualifying 2023. The tournament will be held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, in the last week of May.

Sejal, daughter of Gopal and Archana Bhutada, who will be playing in the Under-16 age category, will be competing with the support of her coach Shiva Burman, alongside her teammates Asim Adkar and Aakruti Sonkusare.

Sejal’s recent win at the AITA Under-18 National Series Tennis doubles title, in which she partnered with S Reddy Anugonda to defeat Aakruti Sonkusre and Mandagalla 6-2, 6-1, was a remarkable achievement. Her success is attributed to her hard work, dedication, and excellent training by her coach Vishal Landge at NDHTA.

Sunder Iyer, Secretary of MSLTA and Joint Secretary of AITA, praised Maharashtra’s investment in training young players like Sejal, which has resulted in players of high quality. He expressed his confidence in investing more resources to produce more players capable of participating in international tournaments and bringing laurels to the country.

Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, representing NDHTA, congratulated Sejal on her accomplishment and expressed his joy at seeing her progress. Sejal has been supported by the MSLTA, Prashant Sutar of MahaTennis Foundation, and Shunya, who have helped her in various ways to enhance her game.

Sejal’s participation in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup is an opportunity for her to showcase her talent at the international level and represent India. It is an achievement that she, her family, and her coaches can be proud of, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

