Smart City to install new traffic signal system in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) is all set to install a new traffic signal system in Nagpur. The Smart City Company will implement the Rs5.36 crore project in the city before May 2023.

The project is meant to upgrade signals at 33 junctions on two major stretches — Wardha Road and Central Avenue, said NSSCDCL Chief Executive Officer Chinmay Gotmare, according to a media report.

As per a study by NMC’s Traffic Department, Metro pillars hinder the view of 25 signals from Automotive Square to Airport T-Point. Similarly, the view of 30 traffic signals was found hindered on the east-west corridor. The traffic police too had pointed out that many Metro pillars, including those at Munje Square, Variety Square and Dhantoli Square, have become obstacles and made the area accident prone. Pillars and stairways of Metro Rail occupy a lot of road space, squeezing vehicles and also inconveniencing the motorists, they had said, citing the examples of Jai Prakash Nagar, Central Jail Junction and stations on North Ambazari Road.

Now, in a first, the NSSCDCL has decided to replace traffic signals from Airport T-Point to Samvidhan Square. Similarly, on Central Avenue, it will replace traffic signals with cantilever type signals between Samvidhan Square and Pardi Square, said Gotmare, adding these signals will also have timers.

The Smart City Company will spend Rs 5.36 crore. The project was taken up over two concerns — ease of mobility, and to avoid motorists keeping their vehicle engines running at junctions.

Currently, the visibility of traffic signals is affected due to pillars and tree branches. The inverted L-shaped cantilever type signals will help improve visibility of existing traffic signals. Onnyx Electronics Private Limited has been entrusted to replace the signals.

According to Gotmare, the new signalling poles will be erected by maintaining proper road heights so that movement of heavy vehicles does not get affected. Meanwhile, NMC’s Electric Department has installed two new traffic signals at NEERI T-Point and at a junction before Narendra Nagar Railway Under-bridge.

