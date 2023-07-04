Smart and hygienic: NSSCDCL launches self-cleaning e-toilets across Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) has introduced a pilot project consisting of six units of 12 e-Toilets across Nagpur City. These innovative, unmanned electronic toilets utilize sensor-based technology, are self-cleaning, and portable, a report in local English daily said.

The initiative aims to provide relief and convenience to the public at crowded locations within the city. The NSSCDCL plans to install an additional 100 e-Toilets over the coming months, as identified by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

According to the report, the e-Toilets, developed by Eram Scientific Solutions, incorporate a self-clearing automated mechanism. With separate blue-coloured units for men and pink-coloured units for women, the toilets are designed to cater to the diverse needs of users. By inserting a coin, the toilet flushes before and after use. After the user exits, the toilet undergoes a self-cleaning process using UV radiation. Waste management is ensured through connection to drainage lines, with biodigesters to be installed in cases where drainage connection is not feasible.

Dr. Sheel Ghule, General Manager of NSSCDCL, explained that the pilot project locations were chosen based on criteria such as crowded places, particularly market areas that attract a significant female population. However, the observation of patients and their relatives travelling from the outskirts of Nagpur led to the inclusion of locations like Ramdaspeth, considering the need for restroom facilities in such areas.

The company responsible for developing the e-Toilets will monitor and maintain them for the next six years. A one-year maintenance period is included in the contract, with a separate five-year budget allocated for this purpose. The contract also includes penalty clauses, ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent, in the event of inadequate maintenance by the company. Even if the Smart City Project ceases to exist, the e-Toilets will remain fully functional for the citizens for the next six years.

NSSCDCL intends to install an additional 100 e-Toilets at 50 locations identified by the NMC within the next two months. This initiative addresses the lack of maintenance and upkeep of the existing 72 public toilets in Nagpur, as reported in the Public Toilets Data of January 2019. By prioritizing the right to sanitation, particularly for women, in crowded areas, the new e-Toilet project aims to enhance public convenience and well-being.

The introduction of self-cleaning e-Toilets in Nagpur is a commendable step towards improving public facilities and ensuring access to sanitation. The sensor-based technology, coupled with the commitment to maintenance and cleanliness, provides a hygienic and user-friendly restroom experience for residents and visitors alike. With plans to expand the initiative to more locations in the city, the NSSCDCL aims to address the longstanding issues of restroom availability and maintenance, enhancing the overall quality of life for Nagpur’s citizens.

