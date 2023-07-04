Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur organised orientation programme at MNLU nagpur

for its 8th batch of B.A. LL.B..(Hons.) Five-Year Integrated Degree Course and 2nd batch of B..BA. LL.B..(Hons.) Five-Year Integrated Degree Coursestudents on June 30, 2023. The orientation was attended by newly inducted students, their parents, brothers and sisters, faculty members of the University, Registrar and led by the Vice-ChancellorProf. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar. In the orientation programme, the students and their guardians were welcomed by Dr. Chamrati Ramesh Kumar, Dy Registrar, who also introduced the University and its Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Faculty Members and other administrative staff, doctors and psychologist. This was followed by introduction of Course Structure by Dr. Ragini P. Khubalkar, Associate Professor of Law and Chairperson, Curriculum Development Committee. Dr. RaginiKhubalkar informed participating students and their parents that course outlines are revised every year by teaching faculty and presented before all the faculty members, who give their expert feedback for the improvement of the same.

Prof. (Dr.) Himanshu Pandey, Controller of Examination briefed the students about examination rules and regulations and cautioned them to be careful or else they may also fail. Prof. (Dr.) V.P. Tiwari, Co-Ordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell introduced the members of IQAC and its roles and responsibilities which includes development of quality benchmarks/parameters for various academic and administrative activities of the University and carry out the gap analysis besides creating learner centric environment, taking feedback from all stake holders and ensuring action on the feedback, organising workshops, seminars on quality related themes, acting as a nodal agency of the university for coordinating quality related activities including adoption and dissemination of best practices, development of university database for the purpose of enhancing institutional quality. The IQAC is also responsible for preparation of Annual Quality Assurance Report and submit to NAAC.

Dr. DivitaPagey and Dr.SumitBamhore introduced Moot Courts and Sports/Library respectively. Dr. DivitaPagey informed the students that Mooting is one of the most important and fascinating activity of the University which is mainly managed by the students. The University has already organised two National Moot Court Competitions and our students have represented the University at Local, National and International Level and have fetched the prizes of Best Speaker, Best Memorial, Best Researcher, Winning and Runner Up. Dr. SumitBamhore informed the students that the University organises various Sports Fests besides sending the students outside to represent the University. He also informed that the library is full of online and offline resources and students must utilize the same and work hard for advancing their career.

Dr. Madhukar Sharma explained the procedure to obtain Scholarship from various state governments and also from the University itself. Dr. ShaikNazim Ahmed Shafi (Chief Warden – Boys Hostel) and Dr. Shilpa Jain, Chief Warden (Girls Hostel) informed the newly inducted students about the rules and regulations of the hostel and requested students to be disciplined students. Dr. Shilpa Jain also briefed the students about Internal Complaints Committee and anti-ragging squad. The Psychologists of the University Ms. Rowena Phillips informed the students that she is available 24×7 to look after their stress-related issues which shall be kept totally confidential and students must not hesitate in approaching her for the same.

Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, in his Presidential address emphasised that students must take their classes seriously and attend all the classes, do proper research and plan for their career at the earliest to be successful in life. The visionary Vice-ChancellorProf. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar cautioned students to complete their all-academic assignments on time failing which they might get in trouble and may get year back. The Vice Chancellor emphasised on extra but smart reading and also thanked the parents for choosing this University for their wards. The Vice Chancellor informed the students that our teachers are well qualified and it is for you to extract maximum from them. He further requested students to respect the diversity in the campus. In the end the Registrar, Dr. Ashish J. Dixit thanked everyone for attending the orientation.

