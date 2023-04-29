Slab collapses at School of Scholars College in Nagpur, security personnel dead

Nagpur: A slab of the School of Scholars (SOS) College in the Wanadongri area collapsed on Saturday, leaving a security personnel dead. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Hingna Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Umredkar.

According to police sources, the SOS College, an educational institute of the Meghe Group, is currently under construction. On Saturday, a portion of the building’s slab suddenly fell, and the security personnel Ravindra got trapped under the debris and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter further.

