Hit-and-run: Tipper crushes man to death at Shatabdi Square in Ajni

Nagpur: In yet another hit-and-run case, a recklessly-driven tipper crushed a middle-aged man to death and injured another seriously at Shatabdi Chowk in Ajni area Thursday night. The tipper driver sped away fearing arrest.

Identified as Sewak Ganpat Sawarkar (55), the deceased was a resident of Gumthala. Injured Sheshrao Didambar Badre is battling for his life at the Trauma Centre of Government Medical College & Hospital.

The mishap occurred when Sewak Sawarkar and his friend Sheshrao Badre were going on a Passion Pro motorcycle (MH40/BM-2403) to attend marriage festivities around 9.30 pm. Suddenly, a speeding tipper hit them. Sawarkar and Badre fell off their motorbike. Sawarkar came under the wheels of the truck and was killed on the spot, Injured Badre was rushed to a hospital.

Ajni Police registered a case under Sections 304(A), 279, 338 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134(A), 134(b), 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act against the tipper driver and launched a search for him.

