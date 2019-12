Nagpur: Two person died including a patient and at least four sustained severe injuries as the slab of Department of Dermato Venero collapsed at Government TB Hospital on Thursday evening.

The deceased patient has been identified as Devnath Bagde, a resident Saoner and life of one Vanita Waghmare, who showed up to check on her sick sister Jaimala Dahiwale was also sniffed out.

Further details awaited