Shiv Sena keeps Home, key Ministries, Nitin Raut allotted PWD

Nagpur/Mumbai: Finally, portfolios in the Maharashtra Government have been announced on Thursday, two weeks after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray becoming Chief Minister, with his party getting the important Home Ministry.

Party’s Eknath Shinde has been given Home, Urban Development, Forest, Environment, Water Supply and Sanitation, Tourism, PWD (Public Undertakings), Parliamentary Affairs Ministries.

Subhash Desai, also of Shiv Sena, has been allotted Industries and Mining, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Agriculture, EGS, Transport, Marathi Language, Sultural Affairs, Protocol, Earthquake Rehabilitation, Ports Ministries.

NCP’s Jayant Patil has got Finance, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation Ministries, Civil Supplies and Consumers Protection, Labour and Minorities Development. .

Chhagan Bhujbal is bestowed with Rural Development, Water Resources, Sovial Justice, State Excise, Food and Drugs Administration.

The Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat has got Revenue, Energy, Education, PWD, Textiles, Women and Child Welfare Ministries.

Nitin Raut of Congress has been allotted PWD (Except Public Undertakings), Tribal Development, Women and Child Development, Textile, Relief and Rehabilitation, and other ministries.