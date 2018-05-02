Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Dec 12th, 2019

Shiv Sena keeps Home, key Ministries, Nitin Raut allotted PWD

Nagpur/Mumbai: Finally, portfolios in the Maharashtra Government have been announced on Thursday, two weeks after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray becoming Chief Minister, with his party getting the important Home Ministry.

Party’s Eknath Shinde has been given Home, Urban Development, Forest, Environment, Water Supply and Sanitation, Tourism, PWD (Public Undertakings), Parliamentary Affairs Ministries.

Subhash Desai, also of Shiv Sena, has been allotted Industries and Mining, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Agriculture, EGS, Transport, Marathi Language, Sultural Affairs, Protocol, Earthquake Rehabilitation, Ports Ministries.

NCP’s Jayant Patil has got Finance, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation Ministries, Civil Supplies and Consumers Protection, Labour and Minorities Development. .

Chhagan Bhujbal is bestowed with Rural Development, Water Resources, Sovial Justice, State Excise, Food and Drugs Administration.

The Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat has got Revenue, Energy, Education, PWD, Textiles, Women and Child Welfare Ministries.

Nitin Raut of Congress has been allotted PWD (Except Public Undertakings), Tribal Development, Women and Child Development, Textile, Relief and Rehabilitation, and other ministries.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
6.5 tonnes of beef worth Rs 9.75 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
6.5 tonnes of beef worth Rs 9.75 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
New Year bash: Revelries on cards but no rush for liquor permit
New Year bash: Revelries on cards but no rush for liquor permit
Maharashtra News
राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाचे खातेवाटप जाहीर
राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाचे खातेवाटप जाहीर
आय यु एम एस प्रणालीमध्ये सर्व विद्यापिठांनी सकारात्मक सहभाग घ्यावा -राज्यपाल
आय यु एम एस प्रणालीमध्ये सर्व विद्यापिठांनी सकारात्मक सहभाग घ्यावा -राज्यपाल
Hindi News
दर्दनाक हादसा: मेडिकल के चर्म विभाग का स्लैब गिरने से दो लोगों की हुई मौत
दर्दनाक हादसा: मेडिकल के चर्म विभाग का स्लैब गिरने से दो लोगों की हुई मौत
अयोध्या केस: सभी पुनर्विचार याचिकाएं सुप्रीम कोर्ट से हुईं खारिज
अयोध्या केस: सभी पुनर्विचार याचिकाएं सुप्रीम कोर्ट से हुईं खारिज
Trending News
New Year bash: Revelries on cards but no rush for liquor permit
New Year bash: Revelries on cards but no rush for liquor permit
Nagpur Police lack coordination? DCP backs “No arrest” with compromise, IO denies such info
Nagpur Police lack coordination? DCP backs “No arrest” with compromise, IO denies such info
Featured News
Patient, woman crushed to death as slab at Govt TB Hospital collapses
Patient, woman crushed to death as slab at Govt TB Hospital collapses
Video: Nagpur Government Hospital Building Collapsed, two dead
Video: Nagpur Government Hospital Building Collapsed, two dead
Trending In Nagpur
New Era Hospital successfully conducts 69 organ transplants in just 18 months
New Era Hospital successfully conducts 69 organ transplants in just 18 months
वीज बचतीसाठी स्वयंसेवकांची जनजागृती
वीज बचतीसाठी स्वयंसेवकांची जनजागृती
Arrogant car driver slaps Rly Gateman on duty at Manish Nagar Crossing
Arrogant car driver slaps Rly Gateman on duty at Manish Nagar Crossing
Patient, woman crushed to death as slab at Govt TB Hospital collapses
Patient, woman crushed to death as slab at Govt TB Hospital collapses
दर्दनाक हादसा: मेडिकल के चर्म विभाग का स्लैब गिरने से दो लोगों की हुई मौत
दर्दनाक हादसा: मेडिकल के चर्म विभाग का स्लैब गिरने से दो लोगों की हुई मौत
Shiv Sena keeps Home, key Ministries, Nitin Raut allotted PWD
Shiv Sena keeps Home, key Ministries, Nitin Raut allotted PWD
Video: Nagpur Government Hospital Building Collapsed, two dead
Video: Nagpur Government Hospital Building Collapsed, two dead
NVCC extends support to MASMA protest over Renewable Energy Rules 2019
NVCC extends support to MASMA protest over Renewable Energy Rules 2019
6.5 tonnes of beef worth Rs 9.75 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
6.5 tonnes of beef worth Rs 9.75 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
मरीज के परिजनों के अंग दान के निर्णय से बची तीन ज़िंदगिया
मरीज के परिजनों के अंग दान के निर्णय से बची तीन ज़िंदगिया
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145