Published On : Tue, Oct 1st, 2019

Six lawyers stuck in lift at District Court building

Nagpur: Six lawyers including three women were stuck in a lift of District Court building after reportedly due to technical glitch on Tuesday afternoon. The rescue operations were underway with the help of Fire Brigade.

As per the details, at least six advocates were in the lift when at came to a grinding halt, owing to malfunction at around 1 pm. Following screams for help other lawyers rushed to the lift for rescue operation. According sources all are reportedly safe.

It may be recalled that similar incident had occurred on June 11 this year, following which the lawyers had pressed their demands for emergency electric backup, medical emergency facility along with permanent ambulance at District Bar Association.

